Graduation, the ultimate goal of 12 years of schooling, should be celebrated with school activities, parties, pictures and gifts. Unfortunately, not this year due to that crummy COVID-19. However, both Bear River High and Box Elder High have scheduled photo opportunities and graduation ceremonies of sorts for their students. Graduation 2020 will be an event to remember. Details available at school websites.
Gathered from various sources, here are the names of area graduates for 2020: Kourtney Allen, Brayden Bywater, Haylee Holmes, Justin Larkin, Kyle Nebeker, Ashton McIntire, Kevin Norman, Kyle Norton, Teienna Tracy, and Colton Ward. Please give me an alert to those who may have been missed so they can be recognized next week.
Corinne City cleanup concluded earlier this week with good results. Thanks to council members who voted to keep this service for citizens benefit.
If the wind would stop blowing, my lawn would get watered and turn green rather than gray. The moist spray does not help the driveway to grow.