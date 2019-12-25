Jim and Starr Mitchell had their wonderful granddaughters for the whole weekend last week. Gabi and Madi love to sing and dance to music-either their own or along with a recording or even with the radio. Madi is so proud of herself for being able to say Promontory correctly.
Grandpa Jim got the Christmas tree put up, but the girls wanted to decorate it. Gabi did ask Jim to put the lights on first. Starr was allowed to help, but only to the extent that she got the decorations out of their boxes and handed them to the girls. When Jim asked if he could do the higher branches, Gabi told him, “You can lift me up, Grandpa!” Madi was also helped in this way.
Starr prepared pizza dough for dinner but let the girls do all the rest of their own pizza. They pushed and patted the dough into a heart shape, put the sauce on it, and added cheese. “That’s enough, Grandma,” Gabi said. Starr made one for her and Jim since they like more stuff on theirs. Dinner was successful. Jim made jello for dessert, the girls loved squirting whipped cream on it.
The first night the girls didn’t sleep much and tossed and turned. The second night they slept like rocks. Both girls were eager to play in all of the Mitchells’ snow since there is very little snow at their home.
Although Jeannette Poulsen was not feeling well last week, she still went to her DUP (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) meeting. While there she gave her well-prepared history of one of her pioneer ancestors.
On Wednesday, Orson and Jeannette attended a Good Sam’s Club Christmas party and dinner. While there they exchanged gifts. This event was held at the Garland Senior Center.
By the time of her regular crochet lesson and get together, Jeannette was too sick to attend. She missed it.
Sunday after church, Orson and Jeannette drove to Salt Lake City to visit with some of Jeannette’s sons and one daughter-in-law.
Orson comments his horses are sure eating a lot of hay but not getting any fatter. He thinks all the calories in the hay are being used to keep warm. He would like to be able to ride by March — if the weather is warmer!
Last Monday, Laura Wheatley had her sixth baby girl, Kyra Jane. That has kept the family busy most of the week.
Saturday, Everly Wheatley had a guitar performance at Garland Elementary School. All the family attended. Laura says Everly was a little nervous but did GREAT! She played three songs: “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and The Chipmunks’ Christmas Song. Santa was there after the children got through with their performances. The Wheatleys all stayed for him!
Zane Wheatley helped out at the ward Christmas party. Laura and the girls stayed home. School will be out until Jan. 2.
Boyd Udy rode Kynzee’s sorrel mare to help his families’ cutter horses at the cutter races on Saturday. He says this good daughter of Crocker performed almost as well as her sire (father). He also helped hook up the five teams that ran very well. “That’s sure a lot of horses to hook up,” he says. “It sure is cold!”
Monday, Winnie Richman was home sick. She says she accomplished very little except sleep and chores.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jim Mitchell came to help Winnie feed her cows and horses in the field. “I can’t begin to say how grateful I am for his help,” Winnie says.
Wednesday after chores and watering, Winnie ran some errands in town. She was tired when she got home and did chores a little earlier than usual. “I don’t like to do chores at night too early because there are so many hours before morning chores.” However, Winnie did make time to visit USU Angel Tree ladies to make a donation. They had chairs to sit in, so that helped.
Friday, son Lyle came to the ranch to do chores, watering, and feed the cows in the field. It was his birthday and Winnie was ready with a card and present. He stayed for a few minutes to chat and tell about his days on the semi-truck. “Thank you, Lyle,” Winnie says gratefully.
Sunday was church, block, and choir practice. Winnie brought the music and her part home to practice. The choir practice on Sunday will begin at 7:45 a.m. for the ward Christmas program at 9 a.m. The program should be very beautiful, especially the song with the soprano soloist and Primary Children’s’ Choir added to the ward choir.
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!!