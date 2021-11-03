The Zane Wheatley family is getting ready for Halloween. The girls are all excited to go out trick or treating.
Zane and Laura went on a date to a movie. It was based on a book Zane had read. “It seems to have followed the book, but with a few differences,” Zane said. They had a good time.
The four Wheatley sisters have had to spend their time after school in the house due to the rainy weather. Laura has been busy trying to keep them entertained.
Georgia had a primary activity. She enjoyed it. Everly had a young womens’ activity. She enjoyed that, too. Laura had a primary party at her home for her class of eight year olds. She didn’t plan anything big, but gave them some things and told them to “make something” from it. All the kids had fun.
Kyra, daughter No. 6, is still cutting teeth. She seems to be getting used to it.
All the Wheatley children have had bad colds. They are getting over them.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are preparing for winter. They are unhooking their hoses, and covering their wood pile and their hay. Their two calves are doing good. The couple has also had to fix some fences.
Jim and Starr both got their deer. Starr got a three-point on opening day, and Jim got his three-point on the second day. They will use the meat throughout the winter and into next year.
Gabi and Madi Mitchell are eagerly awaiting Halloween. They have not said anything about their costumes.
Winnie Richman is embarrassed to report she has lost Orson and Jeannette Poulsen’s news. It was in a blue envelope along with several other important items. It is simply not to be found! She is still looking. “Sorry, Orson,” Winnie says.
Winnie herself stayed home and in as much as possible just to enjoy and give thanks for all the rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Now, if we can just have warm weather for a while to bring the grass back to the pastures,” she says with longing.
Winnie received a complete copy of the Jazz’ 2021-22 playing schedule. She made several copies to give to a few of her Jazz-fan friends. Winnie is celebrating three consecutive wins to start the Mighty Jazz Season!
On Friday, Oct. 15, Winnie went with Carolyn Carter to the opera to see and enjoy “The Barber of Seville” in Salt Lake City. It was colorful, humorous, and the music was absolutely wonderful. Winnie is very grateful to grandson Zack Richman for the loan of his wonderful car. It was easy to drive and park.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, Winnie missed stake conference. She wishes she knew how to get Zoom so she could see these things at home. She thanks son Aaron for coming that afternoon to feed two bales of hay to the cows and a bale for the bulls and one horse.