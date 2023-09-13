SMITHFIELD — It’s beginning to look like Green Canyon is the team to beat in Region 11 boys golf.
At the midway point of the regular season, the Wolves have certainly made a statement. Green Canyon has finished atop the leaderboard in each outing so far, including Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course. Granted, two of the region tournaments have been where the Wolves practice, but they have come out and taken care of business.
“We were very fortunate to win the two matches on our home course,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “Now we will be playing on some different courses. We want to play well there also, but it’s really important to play well on your home course. We wanted to play well in the back-to-back matches here at Birch Creek, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
The Wolves had three players in the 70s Tuesday, including medalist Sam Ballingham. The junior carded a 1-under-par 71 to win the individual honors by four strokes.
Green Canyon finished with a team score of 308.
This time there was no tie for second between Sky View and Ridgeline at Birch Creek like there was a week ago. The Bobcats made sure of that and actually came within two shots of Green Canyon as they turned in a 310.
“It seems as the matches have been going on, the team has gotten better,” said SV sophomore Miles Cromwell, who finished second individually with a 75.
Ridgeline finished third at 318, followed by Logan (323), Mountain Crest (352) and Bear River (353).
Sky View actually had four players finish among the top 10, while Green Canyon had three. But the round Ballingham put together ended up being a difference maker.
Ballingham, who has shot a 66 on his home course before, had four birdies during his round. A bogey on his last hole prevented him from even going lower. He started his round on No. 10 with a pair.
With so much water over the last few days, the course weathered it well. In fact, Ballingham felt his putting was a big part of him doing well on Tuesday.
“It was wet out there, but it could have been worse,” Ballingham said. “The greens were great.”
Nathan Purcell led the Mustangs with an 83, while Cutler Christensen also had an 83 to lead the Bears, finishing just outside the top 12 that earn points toward the final region standings.
The action moves to Logan River Golf Course for two tournaments now.
