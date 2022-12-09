Support Local Journalism

12/18/1969 - 12/6/2022

Gregory Eugene Midget "Big Indian" "Chongo" passed away December 6, 2022, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 52 with family at his side. He was born December 18, 1969, in Brigham City, UT the son of Ray Gene Midget and Shirley Shemetewa Charlie Midget. He grew up and was a life-long resident in Bear River City, UT. He attended Bear River City Elementary School, Bear River Junior High School and graduated from Bear River High School, where he played high school football.


