Gregory Eugene Midget "Big Indian" "Chongo" passed away December 6, 2022, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 52 with family at his side. He was born December 18, 1969, in Brigham City, UT the son of Ray Gene Midget and Shirley Shemetewa Charlie Midget. He grew up and was a life-long resident in Bear River City, UT. He attended Bear River City Elementary School, Bear River Junior High School and graduated from Bear River High School, where he played high school football.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was very involved in the Scouting program in his youth.
Greg worked at various companies including Lazy Boy of Tremonton Utah, Autoliv, and most recently at Northrup Grumman as a Components Mixer.
He was a member of Bikers Urban Response Needed (BURN) where they located and helped find lost and troubled youth and runaway kids. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle, hunting, fishing, camping, gun collecting, playing softball, and going to concerts. He loved listening to his heavy metal music.
Greg really enjoyed hanging out with his dogs Sammie, Rusty, Ray Ray, and his cat Peter Rabbit.
Greg had the biggest heart, he took special care of his mother after his father passed away, as well as helping other people in need. He enjoyed being a mentor to others and was very outgoing and very charitable and loved to tease and be a "Jokester." His sense of enduring personality will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Gene Midget and his grandparents.
Greg is survived by his mother: Shirley Midget; sister Jacqueline Nye (Damian Portillo "DH"); nieces: Tara, Rachell, and Randee; nephew: Kyle; great-nieces: Koebrie, Monaka ,Kyiasen; and great-nephew: Makhi.
Shirley, Jacci, and family would like to give a big heartfelt thank you to Nevada "Girlee" Charlie. Who selflessly flew in from Hawaii to help her sister and nephew. Her caring and devotion for her nephew up to the end was out of pure love.
The family would like to give special thanks Dr. Lynn Beard for going above and beyond to care for Greg. Also, thanks to the staff of Rocky Mountain Home Health Care, Brigham City Community Hospital, St. Marks Hospital staffs and all the doctors and the Tremonton 1st Responders for their care of Greg.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bear River City LDS Chapel 5870 North 4700 West, Bear River City, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, December 12, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT and Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will follow in the Bear River City Cemetery.
The family suggests donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
