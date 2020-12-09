The population of Box Elder County saw steady growth in the most recent fiscal year, with the majority of that growth coming from people moving in from other areas, according to new data from a group that estimates population numbers in the state.
Utah’s population swelled by an estimated 52,820 people, or 1.64%, during the fiscal year that ended July 1, 2020, as a yearslong economic boom ended and the pandemic and its recession began.
In the same period, Box Elder County’s population grew by 879 people to reach 57,207 as of July 1 — a growth rate of 1.56%, placing it 10th among the state’s 29 counties in growth rate for the period.
The findings were released last week by the Utah Population Committee, formed by the Legislature to develop local estimates to serve as a check on U.S. Census Bureau data that often determines government funding. The committee uses such things as birth and death records, school enrollment, building permits and church records for its estimates.
Late this month, the Census Bureau is expected to begin releasing data from its once-every-decade count of where people lived as of April 1, 2020, and the state committee said it will then revise its own estimates based on the census count.
The hotbed of growth in the state was Utah County, where the population mushroomed by 19,437. By comparison, Salt Lake County, the most populous in the state, added 11,899 new people.
Anecdotal evidence of economic activity in Tremonton suggests that Box Elder County is likely to see accelerated population growth in the coming years as the cost of living along the Wasatch Front rises due to higher real estate costs and other factors, pushing some to move into nearby outlying areas, including Box Elder communities.
During a discussion about growth last week, Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said the city has issued 158 new building permits this year, more than double the number issued in 2019. Numerous housing developments are currently under construction around town, with several more currently in the planning stages.
Warnke said the number of new building permits issued this year is “the most we’ve ever done.
“What 2021 holds, we’re not sure, but we sure see a lot of subdivisions being applied for,” he said.
Utah had its lowest number of births in 21 years — allowing immigrants to add to the population almost equally with new babies. A decade ago, new births (minus deaths) provided three-quarters of the growth in a state known historically for its big families.
Births in Box Elder County totaled 804 for the fiscal year, the second-lowest total in the last 10 years. Only 2018, with 767 births, saw fewer births in the county over the last decade.
At the same time, the 431 deaths recorded in the county was the highest number in at least 10 years. Box Elder’s natural population increase (births minus deaths) was 373, which was the second-lowest total over the past decade.
Natural growth accounted for 42.4% of population growth in the county, with the rest coming from outside the county line. Positive net migration (more people moving in than moving out) is often an indicator of favorable economic conditions, according to the new report.
“Utah closed out the decade with another year of strong population growth,” the state panel’s report said. “Net migration is contributing the majority of growth in the fastest growing counties in the state, such as Utah, Washington, Tooele and Iron counties, a notable shift for Utah County, in particular.”
Historically, “natural increase” — or the number of births minus deaths — has driven most of the population growth in Utah, accounting for 77% of it statewide in 2011. That dropped to just 52% the past year.
“We had 46,500 births this year, which is the lowest we’ve had since 1999,” said Emily Harris, a demographer at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. “That’s significant because in 1999, the population was 1 million less.”
Harris said births have declined in Utah and the nation since 2008, when financial stress amid the Great Recession led many couples to have fewer children.
“Births have continued to decline,” Harris said. “Teen births have gone down in Utah. It’s hard to argue that is a bad thing. On top of that, people are waiting longer in their life to have their first child, which we know will also decrease the number of children they could potentially have in their lifetime.”
She said it’s too early to tell if the current recession will decrease births more, although recessions usually do.
Still, the report noted that Utah maintains one of the highest fertility rates in the nation. The Beehive State’s total fertility rate — the total number of children that women in the state would expect to have in their lifetimes — has dropped to No. 4 nationally at 2.026, behind South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska.
The report said only three counties — Kane, Piute and Wasatch — have seen a cumulative increase in births since 2011. And 25 of the 29 counties have experienced increases in deaths since then as the population ages.
“We also anticipate a higher number of deaths in 2021 due to COVID-19,” the report said, “leading to a sharper decline in natural increase if births do not increase.”
Meanwhile, immigrants provided 48% of Utah’s growth statewide last year, the largest portion this decade.
Only two counties lost population last year: Grand (down 18 people) and Emery (down three people).
The new report estimates that Utah gained 509,000 people since the 2010 census — about 2.5 times the population of Salt Lake City. It estimates the state population now at 3.273 million.
The largest counties in the state, according to its latest estimates, are: Salt Lake, 1,164,859; Utah, 670,844; Davis, 359,925; Weber, 255,468; Washington, 187,878; Cache, 133,741; and Tooele, 72,692.
The smallest county is Daggett at 1,024 people.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.