Portage is growing! I seriously mean with people, and that means with little people. It is nice to see families at the park, children riding their bikes and horses around town, and even more little babies and children at church making noise on Sunday.
For the next several weeks I will be doing short introductions to these new families (well, maybe some families that have lived here for awhile should also have a place in the articles).
Nick and Ashley Hohlios have just moved into Lauren Johns’ old house. There was a contractor, Brandon Capener, who lived there for a year while he was fixing and remodeling the home. I have heard from people around town that it is really nice inside and when I spoke with Ashley, she says that she loves the remodeling that he did.
They have come from around the Layton area, West Valley and Salt Lake City. Ashley said she has lived in Layton most of her life. They have been married three years and have a two-year-old boy, Benson, and a three-year-old daughter, Lacie. They are soooo happy to be in Portage and she said that people have been so nice and welcoming.
Nick works at construction and the first little while after they came he was out of town quite a bit. He is now glad to be back with his little family in Portage. Like we all have, they have had to get used to the town siren that goes off for emergencies and town meetings. If you live around the park there is not any doubt when there is an emergency!
One of the most exciting things that she has been doing this summer is learning how to can, using her grandmother’s antique canning jars and bottling all kinds of fruits. Ashley has canned raspberry, triple berry, and strawberry jam; peaches, apples, apple pie filling, and jalapeno jelly. She has been one busy girl! Alex Grunvig helped her and taught her how to do some of this work. The Hohlios’s had enough time to have a garden this year and hope to double the size of it next year.
Nick is a hunter, and he and his son Kyler, 16, are planning a hunting trip to the Uintas at Lily Lake and Mirror Lake. Nick and Ashley both love horses and they have two with them in Portage and another couple in Layton.
They were serving and helping at the Greek Festival in Ogden this past Friday and Saturday. Nick’s family has been doing this for several years. I would really have liked to attend. Maybe next year. WELCOME TO PORTAGE!
The “Portage Then and Now” book is finally at the publisher. I had a thought that if any of you have information, pictures or family history from 1995 to the present day, please let me know because we could still add it to the book. I feel that it is such a big gap from 1995 until now. My number is (435) 239-3763.
Bobi Sue Weyland had great fun this past Friday. She was taking care of their baby granddaughter, Blake. Wonder if she was tired?