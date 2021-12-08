Tremonton was the fastest-growing city in northern Box Elder County over the past decade, both in terms of total numbers of people and rate of growth, according to an analysis of census data.
The Leader looked at figures released earlier this year from the 2020 Census, a massive, once-every-10-years data-gathering effort conducted last year across the United States and its territories.
The numbers reveal positive population growth from 2010 to 2020 in all 16 Box Elder County municipalities included in the census, as well as in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Overall, the county’s population rose 13.6% (plus 6,829 residents) over the 10-year period to just barely surpass 57,000, with most of that growth happening in the last five years as the economy revved up following a recession in the early part of the decade.
Statewide, Utah’s population increased 17.1% to 3.25 million in the same time frame, easily outpacing the nationwide figure of 7.4%.
Across Box Elder County, Mantua saw the most growth in terms of percentage. The small mountain town’s population exploded from 690 in 2010 to 1,019 last year — a growth rate of nearly 48%.
Tremonton, which has seen a recent boom resulting in new housing developments springing up around city, added 1,748 new residents during the decade, bringing its total population as of 2020 to an estimated 9,462 people — a 22.7% growth rate over 10 years. With continued rapid expansion in 2021, Tremonton’s population is on track to officially surpass 10,000 sometime next year.
Other communities in the county that saw double-digit population growth include Corinne (16.5%, plus 114 residents), Deweyville (14%, plus 47 residents), Honeyville (17.5%, plus 253 residents), Perry (18.75%, plus 849 residents), Plymouth (14.3%, plus 58 residents), Portage (14.6%, plus 35 residents), and Willard (12.6%, plus 223 residents). Brigham City came in at just under 10% growth for the decade (9.7%, plus 1,750 residents).
Unincorporated Box Elder County also saw double-digit growth, adding 1,160 residents for a 12.7% growth rate.
All other Box Elder municipalities measured by the census also recorded growth, albeit at slower rates: Bear River City (4.7%, plus 40 residents); Elwood (2.6%, plus 28 residents), Fielding (4.1%, plus 19 residents); Garland (6.5%, plus 159 residents); Howell (3.7%, plus nine residents); and Snowville (4.8%, plus eight residents).
Many of the communities included in the 2020 Census saw their populations stagnate or even decline slightly over the first three to five years of the survey period, but strong growth over the last five years of the decade pushed the overall numbers into the positive growth range.
The population in neighboring Cache County grew 14.65% from 2010 to 2020 as Logan and surrounding communities together netted 16,616 new residents.