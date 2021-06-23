Lynn and Michelle Martineau are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Hailey Martineau to Matthew Riding, son of Richard and Holly Riding.
The couple was sealed on April 6, 2021 in the Payson, Utah LDS Temple for time and all eternity.
A celebration in their honor will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Martineau family home, 2189 W. 1000 North, Tremonton, Utah. All friends and family are invited to come and celebrate.
The couple is registered at Amazon. Their registry can be found easily at theknot.com/Martineau-riding
The couple will begin their new life together in Salem, Utah.