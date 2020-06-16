Hallow Winona Jensen, our “Peanut,” and “Sissy,” was born June 2, 2020.
Peanut returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020.
Hallow, which means “sacred” or “holy,” perfectly describes this precious angel. Before Hallow was born, her parents knew that she was a precious and special spirit. Hallow’s noble spirit was felt so strongly and her parents knew that great things were in store for her. Both Bryan and Taryn each received a special witness from the Lord to let them know that He helped pave the way for Sissy to be part of their family. Everyone who met Hallow could feel the closeness of Heaven.
While Hallow was still in the womb, she would rest her heel on her mother’s side, which she continued to do after she was born. Hallow waited to take her first breath until she was held by her mother, Taryn.
During her brief visit on earth, Hallow enjoyed being rocked by her father as they watched the morning news. Hallow loved having her feet rubbed by her mother as she held her close. Hallow also enjoyed holding her brothers’ and sisters’ fingers.
We are extremely grateful for the time that we had with our precious angel. We look forward to the glorious day when we will be reunited with our beautiful, precious Peanut. We will forever miss our beautiful baby girl whose sweet spirit will bless our family for eternity.
Hallow is survived by her parents, Bryan Todd and Taryn Jensen; her four beautiful siblings: Graicie, Jurnie, Wyatt and Waylon; and her loving grandparents.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 12, at the Bear River Cemetery in Bear River City, Utah.
Special thanks to all the staff at Primary Children’s Hospital who did everything that they could to save our Sissy. Also, thanks to all of the support from the Dr. John and Michelle Markeson family. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers for baby Hallow.
Thank you to all those who are being so supportive to our family at this time we are forever grateful for your kindness and love.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hallow’s GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses: www.gofundme.com/f/hallow-scout-medical-expenses
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com