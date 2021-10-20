And a Merry beginning of winter to you. It would be really nice if we could just ease into another season instead of slam, bang we are there. Fortunately, the hoses were drained in the yard and put away and the outside water had been turned off about two days before this latest cold spell.
Halloween is next on the holiday agenda. Lots of decorations to admire in yards and available in stores. And pumpkins off the vines are ready to sell.
Century School will be right in the middle of festivities as they get ready for the annual pumpkin walk, Thursday, Oct. 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Each class will choose a fairy tale to depict through pumpkin faces. Wear a coat, bring the family and enjoy the fun.
Red Ribbon Week at the school will be Oct. 25-29 featuring crazy hat day, sports day, etc. ending on the Halloween costume parade on Friday. There will be PTA-sponsored wrist bracelets, red ties on the fence and a multitude of other Red Ribbon activities.
Plans are under way for the annual community Trunk or Treat trek on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. Wait for the signal! Decorated cars are invited to park around the old Corinne School, and be ready to serve a multitude of youngsters that night. This has been a looked-forward-to annual tradition for many years thanks to the Merkley family members.