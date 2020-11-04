Organizers of Tremonton’s Trick or Treat on Main Street changed plans for the tradition this year.
Instead of going door-to-door to Main Street businesses, people were invited to visit the Box Elder County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, where volunteers distributed nearly 2,000 bags of candy to trick or treaters while they remained in their vehicles.
Some 40 local businesses donated “huge amounts” of candy for the socially distanced event, said Monica Holdaway, executive director of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, which organized the afternoon.
“This is a great community event that kids love, and the Chamber still wanted to have an opportunity for the kids to receive treats,” Holdaway said. “After some brainstorming, the way we could accomplish this is to have a drive-through event.”
Leader photos/ Jeff DeMoss