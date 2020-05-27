For Elizabeth Hamson, being named salutatorian of her graduating class isn’t a reason to rest on her laurels — in fact, it’s quite the opposite.
“It’s recognition for the hard work I’ve put in over the years,” said Hamson. “It’s saying I’m going to continue to work hard. It gives me something to build on.”
She has worked hard at her studies, from her early days at Century Elementary, Alice C. Harris Intermediate and Bear River Middle School before moving on to become one of the top students at Bear River High.
Her secret to being a good student isn’t easy, but it is simple.
“I do my work, I try to pay attention, and I ask questions,” she said. “If you don’t ask questions, you never get the answers.”
Hamson, whose friends call her “Lizzy,” grew up in Elwood, where she lives with her parents, Judd and Rebecca, and five siblings — an older brother and sister, two younger sisters and a younger brother. She said studying from home while classes have been canceled the last couple of months hasn’t been too difficult.
“I guess I’ve had it lucky,” she said. “We have a lot of space to spread out in my house, so I don’t have my siblings interrupting me all the time.”
While she has missed the social aspects of not going to class, Hamson said the situation has been helpful in some ways.
“It’s been good for me to start getting into self-motivation,” she said. “I can’t rely on having to go to school every day and having my teachers tell me what to do. I’ve had to decide to put the work in myself.”
Aside from regular studies, she has been a member of the BRHS track and field team and marching band, participated in the National Honor Society, the history fair, and numerous other extracurricular activities.
While she said she enjoys all subjects, her favorites so far have been history and English.
In her spare time, Hamson enjoys reading, camping and making crafts. She learned the basics of crocheting from her grandmother, and developed her own style from there.
If the fall, she is moving to Logan to start school at Utah State University, where she plans to study early childhood education, focusing on kindergarten through third grade. As for her career plans, she is undecided at this point.
“I’m just taking it as it comes,” she said.
In the meantime, she plans to spend the summer working with local children through the Boys & Girls Club.
Asked what advice she has for next year’s seniors, Hamson said they should “get involved.
“Take advantage of the things you get to do with your friends, especially with all the people you will graduate with,” she said. “And don’t be afraid to try something new, even if you’re doing a lot of other stuff.”