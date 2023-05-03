Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Eli Anderson is widely known for having one of the world’s largest and most varied collections of horse-drawn vehicles, so it seemed a natural fit for a worldwide organization of people who are drawn to such conveyances to make a stop at his place.

Anderson’s Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell, along with the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, hosted the Carriage Association of America’s annual learning weekend last Friday through Sunday.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.