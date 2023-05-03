...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Visitors take in part of Eli Anderson’s vast collection of vintage horse-drawn carriages at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell during the Carriage Association of America Learning Weekend and Carriage Showcase Friday, April 28.
Plastic horses adorned with saddles used by actor Roy Rogers were part of the Wyoming Traveling Plastic Saddle Museum and Exhibit show at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29. Tom Harrower of Cheyenne, Wyoming curates and oversees the exhibit.
Visitors take in part of Eli Anderson’s vast collection of vintage horse-drawn carriages at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell during the Carriage Association of America Learning Weekend and Carriage Showcase Friday, April 28.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A visitor admires the elaborate interior of the Bill Wright Vardo Gypsy Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell Friday, April 28.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Jacob Manning, vice president of the American Farriers Association, fixes a shoe to a horse during a hot-shoeing demonstration Friday, April 28 at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Plastic horses adorned with saddles used by actor Roy Rogers were part of the Wyoming Traveling Plastic Saddle Museum and Exhibit show at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29. Tom Harrower of Cheyenne, Wyoming curates and oversees the exhibit.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Sheryl Rogers Barnett, daughter of legendary cowboy actor Roy Rogers, speaks at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A variety of items on shelves at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Popcorn Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Doc Parker's Peddler Wagon, which was previously owned by Elvis Presley's agent, Colonel Tom "Doc" Parker, is now part of the collection at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A firefighting wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Popcorn Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell served up plenty of fresh popcorn to the visitors from the Carriage Association of America.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Harnesses hang on the wall inside Wear's Harness Shop at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A look at the interior of the Bill Wright Vardo Gypsy Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A pioneer covered wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Sayers and Scoville Hearse at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Eli Anderson is widely known for having one of the world’s largest and most varied collections of horse-drawn vehicles, so it seemed a natural fit for a worldwide organization of people who are drawn to such conveyances to make a stop at his place.
Anderson’s Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell, along with the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, hosted the Carriage Association of America’s annual learning weekend last Friday through Sunday.
In addition to many locals, the event brought more than 200 CAA members from 18 states and Canada to the Tremonton area, starting with a Friday spent at Wagonland Adventures, where visitors marveled at the array of some 350 vintage wagons, sleighs, coaches, carriages and buggies Anderson has collected over the years.
They were also treated to a horseshoe-making demonstration, a historical presentation on the local area, a visit from a leading equine dentist, live music and a barbecue featuring locally raised meats.
The weekend’s events moved to the fairgrounds, where a carriage showcase competition, Roy Rogers exhibit, and various presentations kept visitors entertained. The Old Barn Community Theater put on a special play about the history of the area just for the occasion.
Last week’s events have been in the works since Anderson went to California to be a judge in one of the association’s carriage competitions.
“We started working on it then and we’ve been working on it every day since,” said Anderson, who has been a CAA member since the mid-1980s.
Jill Ryder, executive director of the Lexington, Kentucky-based organization, said the weekend did not disappoint. The group was especially impressed with Anderson’s collection.
“The variation of them all, to me, is interesting,” Ryder said, “and they’re from all over, so it makes it interesting for everybody.”
Ryder said the CAA has some 2,500 member families representing all 50 states and 30 countries, so there are many diverse interests within the group.
“Some are interested in the history, some are interested in restoration, and some are interested just in driving the carriages in competitions, so we have quite a varied mix of people,” she said.
One thing that stands out about Anderson’s collection, she said, is that it isn’t just carriages that were owned by families.
“He has a lot of interesting vehicles that are from the commercial world, trade vehicles,” she said. “You don’t see those in a lot of places.”
She said it was also fascinating to learn that once Anderson finds and acquires a new piece, he does much of the refurbishing work himself.
“A lot of these vehicles have just been left out and did not survive,” Ryder said. “So Eli has not only collected these from all over the country. He refinishes them and fixes them up himself.”
