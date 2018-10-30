Former long-time Garland resident Harlo Dale Parkinson, 89, of Sugar City, Idaho died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Egin, Idaho to Ollie Lavern Palmer and Joseph Earl Parkinson.
He married Zona Louise Durrans, Feb. 16, 1949, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They are the parents of eight children.
He is survived by his wife, Zona Parkinson of Sugar City, Idaho and his children; David (Karen) Parkinson of Bountiful, Utah, Robert (Fran) Parkinson of Redlands, California, Teri (Gary) Minor of Quartzsite, Arizona, JanaLea (Kim) Hendrickson of American Fork, Utah and Brian (Chris) Parkinson of LaFayette, Oregon, as well as 18 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, four sisters and three children; KareLynn, Gerald Bruce, and a stillborn daughter.
Dale was lovingly known as grandpa to all the children in the neighborhood.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Sugar City 2nd Ward building, 6 North Teton Ave.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and then from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.
Interment will be in the Garland Cemetery in Garland, Utah. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.