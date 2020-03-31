As it continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bear River Health Department is temporarily closing its Tremonton location and consolidating the services housed there at its Brigham City facility.
The closure of the Tremonton building, located at 440 W. 600 North, is effective as of Wednesday, April 1. In a press release issued
Tuesday, the department did not say when the Tremonton office will reopen, but said an announcement will be posted on its website, brhd.org, as soon as a date has been determined.
During the closure of the Tremonton offices, all BRHD services will be available through the department’s Brigham City facility, located at 817 W. 950 South.
According to a press release from the department, the closure is “to best utilize its staff and resources in response to COVID-19.”
The closure of the Tremonton building will also impact the services provided by Bear River Mental Health and the Community Health Centers' Bear River Clinic that are jointly housed in the building.
While the facility will be locked, Bear River Mental Health Services, Inc. remains open, with reception staff taking calls during office hours at (435) 257-2168.
Beth Smith, CEO for Bear River Mental Health, said services are being provided remotely via televideo or telephone. Clients scheduled for medication pickup or injection may be admitted to the facility on Mondays, after verification of appointment times. Centers for Disease Control precautions are in place for anyone entering the building.
Crisis services continue to be available through the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
Services for Community Health Centers' Bear River Clinic will continue at the Brigham City Clinic (Clinica de Buena Salud) located at 890 Medical Dr. #1, and by telehealth (phone or computer). Call (435) 723-8276 to set up an appointment and prior to arriving at the clinic.
Dexter Pearce, executive director for Community Health Services, said all services will be provided regardless of the ability to pay or insurance status.
For more information, call the Bear River Health Department at (435) 792-6500 or visit brhd.org.