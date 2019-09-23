With nearly 200 million drivers on U.S. roadways, chances are high that most American drivers will experience car crashes during their lifetimes.
While the majority of the nearly 6.5 million car crashes a year are non-fatal, even minor fender benders can have a significant impact on children, particularly those who are unrestrained.
In a push to increase car seat and seat belt use, and in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, Safe Kids Bear River urges parents and caregivers to model safe driving habits, including buckling up — every person, every ride, every time.
“Parents are role models for their kids in multiple ways, but especially in the car,” said, Emily Jewkes, Injury Prevention Coordinator. “Using a seat belt every time you are in the car will help children learn a life-saving habit that will impact their lives for years to come.”
Children learn by example: they see whether parents and caregivers are buckling up, texting while driving or speeding. By about two years of age, as children move from rear-facing to forward-facing car seats, they begin observing and learning how to behave in and around cars.
If using a seat belt is not a priority for the parent, it’s likely not going to be priority for the child. To the point, in 2017, when drivers involved in fatal crashes were unrestrained, seven of 10 children in those crashes were also unrestrained, according to figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thirty-seven percent of children who died in crashes were not using any restraint, not even the car’s free seat belt.
In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, Safe Kids Bear River is hosting a car seat checkup event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safely as possible. The car seat checkup event will be on Sept. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in an LDS Church Parking lot at 139 E. 300 North in Brigham City. A limited number of low cost car seats will be available to purchase and Little Lambs Foundation will be providing free diapers to participants.
For questions or to schedule an appointment for the car seat checkup, please call the Bear River Health Department at (435) 792-6510.