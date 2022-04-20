Several alterations the Bear River Health Department made to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain permanently, authorities say.
During an annual report to the Cache County Council, the department’s public information officer Estee Hunt listed several ways the health department had to alter its operations due to the pandemic. According to Hunt, many of the changes were positive.
“Another light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic was that it did really kind of force us to make some adjustments to the things that we do provide to the community and the services,” Hunt said.
Changes included increased accessibility to classes through online options, curbside and drive-through vaccinations, telehealth options and the digitization of forms.
Hunt said those receiving help through the health department’s Women, Infants, and Children program will also benefit from curbside and drive-through appointments, as they will not need to come into the building with their children.
Jordan Mathis, the health department director, noticed a positive response from people when curbside services were first offered.
“It’s something that started as a result of the pandemic and the public has been very responsive to it and really liked it and we wanted to be able to continue to offer that,” Mathis said.
In order to better offer curbside and drive-through services, the department is making changes to its main building in Logan and its Brigham City location.
Health department spokesperson Joshua Greer said the department is preparing to request bids for the construction project within the next few weeks.
“We’ll have more of a drive-through concept where we’ll have a covered place that people can pull in,” Greer said. “We’re also going to have more permanent, designated curbside stalls that somebody can pull into.”
The drive-through and curbside services, as well as the other changes the department made during the pandemic, are intended to help the department achieve the fourth goal it outlined in its 2021 annual report: increased access to services.
While reporting to the county council, Mathis emphasized his belief in the importance of promoting public health.
“An investment in public health is an investment in human capital, which is the most important investment that we can make in a community,” he said. “I believe that this recent pandemic has illustrated the fact that we need to do a little bit better on improving the overall baseline of the health of our population.”