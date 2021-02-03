The Bear River Health Department has already given COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of people in its three-county area through several successful vaccination clinics, and spaces remain for upcoming clinics in Tremonton and Brigham City despite high demand.
At-risk groups including health care workers, first responders and schoolteachers were the first to receive vaccines, and now they are being offered to the public, but currently only for people aged 70 years and older.
There were more than 1,400 doses available for the first clinics held in January in Tremonton and Brigham City, and appointments for those events were filled within about 20 minutes, Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott said.
“We’re getting the doses out just as soon as we receive our allocation,” Scott said. “Hopefully between vaccinations and folks that have already had (COVID-19), we’re gonna see this end sooner than later.”
It’s one thing to have the vaccine, but distributing it among the population is another logistical matter entirely. The health department has the difficult task of getting the shots into as many peoples’ arms as possible in a timely manner, but without overbooking its clinics.
Health Department Director Jordan Mathis, who has been in his new position for a month now, said his department is on a call with the state on a daily basis regarding allocation of doses and distribution.
“Right now it looks like distribution is more likely to go up than down, so we have said ‘give us the bare minimum,’” Mathis said. “We’ll plan for that, and if we get more we’ll open up more appointments. What we can’t do is cancel appointments. We’re working really closely on making sure we can meet that bare minimum.”
He said the goal is to get the doses out and administered within seven days from time of receipt, “and we’re doing that.”
Demand for the vaccine has been high so far. Mathis said appointments for the department’s first clinic took just 36 minutes to fill, and as the vaccine becomes available to the general public, he said demand is expected to remain high.
“As we move into the 70-plus category, we are going to have a lack of supply to meet the demand,” he said. “We’re hopeful we will be able to get everyone scheduled that wants to.”
While each clinic location receives an allocated number of doses, people looking to get vaccinated don’t necessarily have to go to a clinic where they live. Anyone who lives in Rich, Cache or Box Elder is eligible to seek a spot at any clinic in the three-county area.
“We’ve had teachers coming over the mountain into Cache Valley to get them,” Mathis said. “Any clinic, as long as they’re a resident of our jurisdiction, they can come.”
The next first-dose clinics in Box Elder County are scheduled for Feb. 23 in Tremonton and Feb. 24 in Brigham City. All registration is done through the health department’s website, brhd.org. There is a toll-free phone number available for those who need help with the registration process.
The registration form asks for a variety of personal and medical information, and those who show up at the clinics must provide proof of identity, age, employment, residence, or whatever information is required to show that they are in an eligible group.
Mathis said the department has developed a waiting list system for people who aren’t able to sign up for an appointment before a given clinic fills up.
“As more vaccine becomes available, we will email them to let them know they can get on (the website), or call them if they don’t have email,” he said.
For those who are homebound or otherwise unable to attend a clinic, the department is working with agencies like senior centers and the Meals on Wheels program to develop plans for mobile vaccination services.
Meanwhile, the health department is already gearing up to start providing second doses. The first two such clinics in Box Elder County are scheduled for Feb. 9 and 11.
The doses that have been coming to Box Elder County are a mix of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are said to be between 90% and 95% effective. While the two vaccines are very similar, the health department requires people to get the same one for both doses.
The health department has brought on extra staff to help with all the work associated with the pandemic, and things are only going to get busier in the coming weeks, Mathis said.
“Tt’s gonna be a pretty heavy lift through February,” he said. “We’re working with our partners in community to look at how can spread some of that out and make sure we get (the vaccine) out in a timely manner, because that’s what we really want to do.”