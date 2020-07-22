I don’t know how many towns in Box Elder County have town alarms, but when I married and moved here it was something I had never heard of before and did not know what it was or anything about it.
Our house is about two-thirds of a block from the fire department where the alarm is located. It is a large siren that is placed approximately 30 feet high on a pole and lets off a sound that I think people heard during World War II for air raids. When I heard it the first time it scared me to death! Grant quickly explained that it is used for any emergency. It could be an accident on the freeway that the first responders are called out for, or any medical emergency here in town, and maybe a fire in the vicinity of where you live.
At our house it sounds like it is right outside our windows. It may go off any time of the day or night. We have had several dogs since I have been here and all of them love to “sing” with the siren. Each of them run to the outside door, and when it is opened they rush to the west side of our property which is closest to the fire department. They howl or sing as long as it is screeching, at which time they race to come back inside. It is crazy, and sometimes Grant and I join in. In the 18 years I have lived here, I can’t believe that I have even slept through it once in a while, so you do get kind of used to them.
On a more serious note, however, it puts fear into your heart as to what may be happening around town — especially when you hear the ambulance siren right behind it. We do, like most towns, have elderly people here and people that are not in good health, so you wonder “Who might it be this time?” wondering who it might be and is there something you could do to help.
I have been the recipient of their help and am so grateful that they are there. They are all good people that have been trained for this, and Cyndi Tree and others are so knowledgeable and proficient at the job. I will never forget the kindness and efficiency when they came for me when I fell and broke my hip a couple of years back. Of course they deal with all sorts of emergencies including death, accidents and illness. So, People of Portage, we are in good hands.
All this came to mind because it seems like we have been having a lot of siren emergencies going off recently — one early last Sunday morning, and also Wednesday. If you need their help, call 911 and they receive notification of what is needed and where. We live a couple of blocks from the Trees, and we have seen vehicles race by our house to shut off the siren as soon as they can. There are also times when it rings and rings and no one answers, so the emergency responders and EMTs have to come from Plymouth. Thank you to all you dedicated people.
A new water line was put in place last Thursday on 8800 West going South. The two new homes going that direction out of town of course need water and as Grant and I came into town on Wednesday, the crew from Grover were digging the ditch for the pipe and connection to go into it. Notice went out to all the citizens of Portage that the water would be turned off from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. At our house we never did notice that the water was turned off, but I know that it had to be done in order to hook up the line to the main water line in town.
Ashley Hohlios reported that they saw a rattlesnake in their yard. “It was pretty scary,” she said. “My son pointed it out to me when we were weeding the garden.” She wanted to let everyone know to be careful. Maybe we have pests everywhere because Chelsea Midzinski said she had caterpillars that are about one-and-a-half inches long. Some chickens will eat them, but she needs advice before they eat her small garden and flowers. Evidently they are called Army worms, and they destroy everything.