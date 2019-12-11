A 25-year-old Army helicopter pilot killed in a crash in Afghanistan was buried Monday at Brigham City Cemetery.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. was one of two Army pilots killed in the Nov. 20 crash while providing security for ground troops in eastern Logar Province outside of Kabul, officials said.
Fuchigami was a native of Hawaii whose wife, McKenzie Norman Fuchigami, is from Corinne. In the days following Kirk’s death, members of the Corinne community set up a mile-long display of flags and yellow ribbons along the road leading to the Norman family home in West Corinne.
Fuchigami’s remains arrived Saturday at Ogden-Hinckley Airport and were transported to a mortuary in Brigham City.
Funeral services were held Monday morning, followed by burial services that included full military honors and a military aircraft flyover.
Fuchigami and Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle were assigned to a 1st Cavalry Division aviation unit from Fort Hood, Texas.
The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S military dismissed that claim as false.