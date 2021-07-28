Support Local Journalism

This last year, everything in my life went wrong so when my tire shredded on the way to Logan ten days ago, I wasn't surprised.

Three ladies in Call's Nursery got me into the cool building, loaned me a phone to call Triple A, offered to take me home to get my insulin and even offered to get me food!

Soon, Corey from AAA came, loaded my car and took me to a tire shop.

All four of these people were so kind and helpful and have restored my faith in people.

Thank you,

Kristi Williams

Bear River City

