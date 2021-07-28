Help from strangers restores faith Jul 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This last year, everything in my life went wrong so when my tire shredded on the way to Logan ten days ago, I wasn't surprised.Three ladies in Call's Nursery got me into the cool building, loaned me a phone to call Triple A, offered to take me home to get my insulin and even offered to get me food!Soon, Corey from AAA came, loaded my car and took me to a tire shop.All four of these people were so kind and helpful and have restored my faith in people. × Advertisement Thank you,Kristi WilliamsBear River City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tire Faith Motor Vehicle Food Shop Corey Aaa Help Phone Telephony Car Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Realignment of intersection in Logan to begin Monday Lawsuit filed against USU to retrieve Ponzi scheme donations Removal of facade on former Edwards Furniture building reveals Logan history Not too late to move In-N-Out location Fire department gets three new engines; old trucks to be destroyed