On behalf of Compass Horticulture, we would like to thank all the healthcare workers that have extended their efforts during this time of COVID-19, the efforts that are still being made now.
Our gratitude and thanks we would like to extend to you. We have begun a project in which we aim to help those healthcare workers amongst us. The best way we have found to help them is by using our skills in horticulture.
We have chosen a nurse in the senior healthcare community. She is a single mom who works with her employer to provide senior citizens with healthcare and assistance to maintain a quality of life that lends them the ability to stay in their proper residency without going to an assisted living center.
Her job became much more difficult with the outbreak of COVID-19. However, she took on the changed responsibilities; responding to changes in daytime, nighttime, weekend, or hours her employer and patients’ needs dictated an adjustment to her work schedule; even lost hours.
We at Compass Horticulture decided to help this single mom, and nurse in the way we know best, through horticulture needs. We have donated our time to help this nurse design a landscape for her yard that meets her needs, made plans with local community groups, and neighbors to aid in the assistance of clearing away gravel and weeds left behind from the previous home owner and started her on a path to take back her yard.
This is where we would like your help. We cannot do it alone. We would greatly appreciate assistance in helping to obtain material to install the rest of the project.
We are asking for your assistance by making a contribution set up at any Bank of Utah branch. Simply say I would like my contribution to be put with donations@Compass Horticulture. Also there is a GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-landscape-thank-you?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Together you can support and strengthen our healthcare community one landscape at a time. We will be taking donations now through October 2020.
Sam Holdaway
Garland