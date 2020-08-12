As the Corinne City council continued to tweak the animal ordinance, it was clear that roosters are “out” within city limits. You can have eggs without roosters, so roosters are a noisy nuisance and will have to go, was the council’s unanimous decision.
A goats and sheep ordinance within the city is still in the debating stage and the new ordinance will be ready for review shortly. Mayor Brett Merkley cautioned the council in their wording of ordinances as “whatever you decide, I have to enforce” for everyone involved, with no favoritism. You are either in compliance or you’re not, he stated, no matter the issue.
Councilmembers Karen Caldwell and Shane Baton met with a representative from the historical society concerning the Methodist church. Baton reported the man was knowledgeable, had done his homework concerning the building and had good suggestions for its preservation.
As a result, Caldwell asked for another year for her due diligence in regard to the church. This would give more time for research, bids for restoration, a committee to be formed for decision making and input from the public. She requested a formal resolution be written and approved at the next meeting concerning the subject.
The mayor again issued the reminder that all city meetings were recorded, reviewed, written, approved and then put online for anyone to access. He was offended by the use of the word “non-transparent” used in regard to city business. City Recorder Kendra Norman will give copies of meeting minutes to anyone who requests them. Councilmember Kelly Donovan stated there are “no secrets” in regard to city government.
In regard to the melee at the open public meeting held July 28, both council and concerned citizens stated parts of the meeting were out of hand and some consequence should be forthcoming. The resulting vandalism was definitely uncalled for. Amy Merkley pleaded for more kindness and courtesy to be shown throughout the community. She said Corinne is a great community filled with great people and actions should show this.
Corinne has a new animal control officer. Justin Rasmussen is available to help when called.
Century School in Bear River City will have kindergarten registration on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m.-noon. Please bring birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency. Help will be available to set up an account on Aspire and administer state assessment requirements.
The community joins together in offering condolences to the family of Greg Harper as he passed away last week.