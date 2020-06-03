Makenzie Lorimer has graduated from Bear River High School.
During her time at Bear River, Makenzie participated in many activities. She was a three-sport varsity athlete all four years of high school, lettering in soccer three years, basketball two years, and track four years. She was selected by her coaches and peers as a captain in all three sports as well as receiving all-region academic awards.
One of the many highlights of her sporting career in high school was winning the state championship with her medley relay team last year, posting one of the fastest times in all divisions of the state as well as placing in the top seven in her two individual events.
In addition to sports, Makenzie participated in choir, Key Club, National Honor Society, and served on the Honeyville Youth City Council.
After graduation, Makenzie plans to attend Dixie State University on academic and track scholarships. She will study elementary education and plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after the spring track season ends.
Makenzie’s parents are Sharon and Lee Lorimer.