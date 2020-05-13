Hurrah! Hurrah! It’s the first of May, which means it’s time for Graduation 2020. This week we will be spotting two of our finest graduates.
Reagen Chlarson
Education/school: Box Elder High School
Reagen has been involved with the FFA all through her high school years and was even able to compete in the creed speaking contest at the area level. She grew and learned a lot through this program and will forever be grateful for her supportive advisers. Reagen has also cheered her sophomore, junior and senior years and was recently awarded the coaches choice award. She will miss the amazing Bee fans and cheering on the incredibly talented youth at BEHS.
Reagen is also extremely grateful for the girls on her team and the many coaches she was blessed to work with.
After high school, Reagen will continue her education at Bridgerland Technical College focusing on cosmetology.
Her parents are Kipp and Brittiny Chlarson.
Jacob Millsap
Education/school: Graduating from Leadership Academy of Utah, an online charter school, this May.
He has worked hard to graduate in three years, but has also found time to run cross country, participate in madrigals, and perform with the productions company at Box Elder High School.
Jacob loves the outdoors, and his favorite study place this spring has been on the roof. He likes to conquer peaks and spend time with friends.
After high school, Jacob plans on attending a semester at Weber State before going on a mission next spring.
His parents are Dale and Angela Millsap.
If you have a graduating senior and would like me to spotlight him or her, email me at lainies@frontier.com