Last Monday and Tuesday Laura and girls just took it easy. They went to Garland Elementary School for Everly’s pie party with her class. Before that Everly, Georgia, and Ruby got to participate in the Turkey Trot in Tremonton, so Laura, Kate, and Nora watched them do that. “It was fun,” Laura says.
Tuesday Georgia had an Indian project. The parents were invited to view the class children’s Indian-themed projects. “It was interesting,” Laura confided to the writer.
Wednesday night there was a big party at Laura’s sister Stacey’s home in Collinston. The party included both Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. All the Hendricks family was there. The grandchildren all exchanged gifts. During the party the snow came and the Promontory Wheatleys decided to spend the night at Dave and Janie Wheatley’s home. Besides, it was too late to come all the way home. They came home on Thursday afternoon after dinner.
Friday Zane took Everly, Georgia, Ruby, and Kate to a movie. Laura and Nora stayed home.
Laura and Zane give Steve Peterson a huge “Thank you” for coming to their home and plowing the snow away for them Friday afternoon.
Jim and Starr Mitchell started doing snow shoveling even before Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day they took a 30-pound turkey they raised and a 10-pound ham to son Steven’s home. It was a long day just getting there! Through Brigham City they picked up Ron Porter to go with them.
Starr’s brother Patrick picked up mark, Coy, and Kayla Mitchell in Brigham City.
Everybody brought something for the meal. Starr says there were about 25 people in attendance.
Orson and Jeanette Poulsen had a nice quiet Thanksgiving Day at home with a friend. Orson made one of his squash pies for dessert. “It was one of the best I have ever made,” he says. “I don’t know what I did to have it come out so good.”
Orson reports the snow around their home was nearly two feet deep. He also says the water content was 1.1 inches; very good for our dry ground! He further reports his mother Joycle is doing good.
Boyd reports the cutter races will start next week (Dec. 7). He will help his family whenever he can. However, he still says his great horse Crocker is retired.
Tuesday afternoon Jim Mitchell stopped to help Winnie Richman get the horses back off the mountain and into her winter pasture. The horses were gathered around the water trough, so he parked his car away from the gate. He opened the gate to the road, then the gates out of the corral to the mountain and called to the horses (he’s good at that!). They came without any kind of fuss and zipped across the road to the pasture. With all the gates shut, he called Winnie to give her the good news. “They really seemed eager,” he told Winnie.
Winnie gratefully acknowledges all the help with chores her family and friends have given her. “I know it hasn’t always been easy or convenient, but still they have come. I am truly grateful!”
Wednesday, between chores, Winnie prepared all the items for Thanksgiving dinner. She was whipped by a late bedtime. And still she had to ask several to bring pies.
Thursday Aaron and April came early. Winnie had everything ready. The turkey was in; the stuffing that didn’t fit into the bird was in the microwave already baked. April, Winnie, and grandson Skyler got all ready to eat. Sky did a great job getting the card tables set up and places set. Aaron was out feeding the cows and horses in the field. Brittney, David, Jayden, Jimmy, and McCade came early and also helped. Aaron came in and brought with him an electric pressure cooker. It was very fast! The potatoes Winnie had peeled were in and done in no time. It was amazing!
Lyle and son Brantzen came and helped outside as well as in.
The dinner itself was good. There wasn’t much left of the turkey and nothing left of the mashed potatoes. Winnie had only a few left over green beans amandine, cooked red cabbage, and stuffing. David Tello gave thanks to begin the meal.
Friday and Saturday Winnie was sick with aches and pains so again Lyle, Brantzen, Aaron, and April came and filled in doing chores. Heather and Greg Lott came Sunday morning to do chores.
Sunday, Winnie went to church, Sunday school, and choir practice. The songs the choir will present on the Ward Christmas Program are very beautiful. Only one is traditional, “Joy to the World.” Home, a deep nap, and Lyle and Brantzen did chores because of her body aches and pains. “Thank you, Lyle and Brantzen!” Winnie gratefully says.