Tremonton City picked a perfect day for its Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a healthy layer of snow on the ground and sunny weather.
The extravaganza is an annual celebration of the holiday season featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, S’mores and hot chocolate, a candy cane hunt, and a visit from none other than Santa Claus.
The line to sit on Santa’s lap stretched around the corner at Midland Square, and the Bear River High band delighted the crowd with a selection of tunes fit for the festive occasion. The Tremonton Fire Department was on hand to lend a ladder truck for the annual ping pong ball drop.
All in all, a successful ushering in of the season.