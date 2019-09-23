Even the steady downpour at game’s end could not douse the spirit of the homecoming crowd, as they basked in the glow of a come-from-behind 17-14 homecoming victory.
The Bears find themselves in the enviable position at the top of the Region 11 standings with a 2-0 record. The task becomes more difficult as the Bears travel to Green Canyon to tangle with the Wolves this week. The Wolves will be desperate after being tabbed the early season favorite to win a Region 11 football title. The Wolves are 0-2 in region and are coming off a disappointing 6-0 loss to Mountain Crest.
In the homecoming game, the Bears and the Grizzlies traded punches, with neither team gaining any momentum. The intermittent rain created sloppy conditions, which was mirrored in both teams’ play.
Bear River struck first, when Josh Payne finished a nice drive with a six-yard quarterback keeper. Logan answered quickly by marching down field behind the speed and receiving of Logan wide-out J.J. Sargent. The Grizz scored on a seven-yard run, tying the score.
In the second quarter, the Bears drove deep into Grizzly territory but were stopped short of the goal line. Senior kicker Dallas Moyes promptly trotted onto the field and drilled a 22-yard field goal to give the Bears a 10-7 lead. Logan was again able to ride Sargents’ receiving skills, and drove down and scored on a short touchdown run. When the half ended, the Bears were in a tight 14-10 game and trailing the Grizz by four points.
The second half started with a steady drizzle, with both teams turning the ball over and struggling offensively. The Bear River defense started to get fired up with defensive coordinator Jared Lish, again finding a way to derail the offensive attack of another opponent. The Grizzlies’ potent first-half passing was almost non-existent. The Bear defensive front pressured the Logan QB into multiple hurries and two interceptions, both by senior cornerback Ren Fonnesbeck.
Braxton “Weasel” Christensen followed his monster Ridgeline game with a sack and a half. Fellow line mate Justin “Shaq” Dworshak became familiar with the Logan quarterback, by coming up with a sack and tackle for loss. The end result was the Lish defense pitching a second consecutive shutout in the second half of the game. The big first half by Sargent was noticeably absent in the second half, as the Grizz receiver looked tired and worn out, playing cornerback and receiver. He was a non-factor in the second half of the game.
On the other side of ball, junior tailback Corbin Kierstead was ripping off runs of 15 and 37 yards. He seemed to be getting stronger as the game went along. The Bears also benefitted from the return of senior wideout Klayson Roberts and junior linebacker/fullback Kase “Bucket” Jones. Both helped sustain the Bears’ final drive with under five minutes left in the game. The Bears finished off a methodical drive with Josh Payne’s three-yard touchdown run. With the rain starting to come down in torrents, Porter Tackett nailed the PAT to give the Bears a 17-14 lead.
The Bear defense was more than up for the challenge, and Ren Fonnesbeck came up with his second interception of the game. The Bear offense needed to get one first down to run out the clock. With Kierstead and finally Jones applying the power, the Bears plowed their way into Logan territory and a 17-14 homecoming victory.
Bear River Head Coach Chris Wise was proud of the “gritty” Bear River victory, but knows the upcoming schedule will be tough.
“We can enjoy this victory for the weekend, but come Monday, we need to prepare for the toughest part of the region schedule,” Wise said.
With the Bear Gridders getting healthy and confident, it should be a great game at Green Canyon on Friday.