Bear River High will be celebrating their annual homecoming week starting Monday, Sept. 16. Here is a list of all the 2019 activities:
Monday, Sept. 16
Dress up: ‘Merica
Lunch activity: Trick shot
After school club painting at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Dress up: “Twinner Tuesday”
Lunch activity: Donut on a string
After school movie on the football field at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Dress up: “Western Wednesday”
Lunch activity: Dance off
After school Powder Puff game starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Dress up: “Throwback Thursday”
Lunch activity: 9 square
After school activity at Crystal Hot Springs 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Dress up: “Fan Friday” wear BR pride attire
Lunch activity: Face painting
After school motorcade starting at the fairgrounds at 4 p.m.
Tailgate party before the Bear River vs. Logan football game
Candy drop: 6:15 p.m., west of football field.
Football game starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Homecoming dance, semi-formal, from 8 to 11 p.m. at BRHS