Bear River High will be celebrating their annual homecoming week starting Monday, Sept. 16. Here is a list of all the 2019 activities:

Monday, Sept. 16

Dress up: ‘Merica

Lunch activity: Trick shot

After school club painting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Dress up: “Twinner Tuesday”

Lunch activity: Donut on a string

After school movie on the football field at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Dress up: “Western Wednesday”

Lunch activity: Dance off

After school Powder Puff game starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Dress up: “Throwback Thursday”

Lunch activity: 9 square

After school activity at Crystal Hot Springs 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Dress up: “Fan Friday” wear BR pride attire

Lunch activity: Face painting

After school motorcade starting at the fairgrounds at 4 p.m.

Tailgate party before the Bear River vs. Logan football game

Candy drop: 6:15 p.m., west of football field.

Football game starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Homecoming dance, semi-formal, from 8 to 11 p.m. at BRHS

