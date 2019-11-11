The results of last week’s elections are still unclear in Honeyville, where three candidates are locked in a tie for two remaining city council seats.
Honeyville saw one of the biggest voter turnouts in its history, with 62% of registered voters casting their ballots for three new council members. Candidates campaigned hard going house to house, putting up signs and fliers all around town. With a year full of controversy and town issues, residents made sure to cast their votes.
However, Honeyville residents will have to wait a little longer to find out who will make up their new city council. Newcomer Kory Wilde and longtime politician Dave Forsgren are out, with Wilde receiving 162 votes and Forsgren narrowly missing with 223 votes. Lifelong Honeyville resident and dairy farmer Trevor Gardner was the big winner and one of your next council members with 348 votes.
Gardner said of the results, “it is nice to know that Honeyville Residents are all on the same page, they agree more than disagree.”
After a two-way tie in the primary, there is now a three-way tie in the general between Sharron Lorimer, Dale James Millsap and Paul Groberg, all of whom received 234 votes. The three candidates have a week to request a recount, which could produce a winner, but most likely will not. According to the county, a runoff election is not a possibility.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s office told the Honeyville city clerk that a three-way tie is virtually unheard of, and to look through Utah codes. Looking through the Utah codes, nothing seems to be clear cut, so the city council will have to figure out a way to pick their replacements. They won’t be able to flip a coin, so it will be interesting to see how they go about breaking the tie.
With Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays this month, Honeyville residents may have to wait until December for the final results.