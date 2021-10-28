A 29-year-old Honeyville woman died in a Logan Canyon crash last Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol, a Dodge Caravan was headed toward the Garden City area when it lost control, hit the barrier on both sides of the highway and spun into the path of a Ford F-350. The crash occurred near Milepost 489 near the state road sheds.
“It was a tragedy, really,” Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler said.
The driver of the minivan was identified as Brekel Kanno, of Honeyville.
Though it was initially suspected to be a head-on collision, Kohler said the minivan was struck broadside on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The minivan had two occupants — the 29-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter. Kohler said the child survived with minor injuries and was soon to be released from the hospital, while the mother died at the scene from her injuries despite the fact that she was wearing a seat belt.
“The 4-year-old child was properly fastened in her car seat and she survived,” Kohler said. “All occupants were wearing their seat belts.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the statement, but recent weather and road conditions may have been a contributing factor. Kohler said there may have been a dusting of snow or ice on the roads where the crash occurred.
“The crush into the side of that minivan was severe,” Kohler said. “The speeds were high enough — it was a severe impact.”
Kohler confirmed an air ambulance was called, but later cancelled. It was unclear if the air ambulance was intended for the child or the mother. The 62-year-old driver of the F-350 also sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.
While speaking in generalities, Kohler said it would behoove drivers to prepare for adverse conditions when driving through the canyon.
“When there is snow on the ground,” Kohler said, “slow your speeds, make sure your vehicle has good tread on the tires and make sure you’re wearing your seat belt.”