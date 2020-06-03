As the COVID-19 pandemic affects the way people congregate and interact, it has forced some creative thinking in the everyday lives of individuals, businesses, cities — basically, every person and organization.
Nonprofits and charitable efforts are no exception to this new reality, including the Tremonton Community Food Pantry, which has seen an increase in the number of families seeking its services in recent months.
Kathy Holmgren got an idea for such a creative solution while watching the evening news on TV recently. Holmgren saw a story on a food pantry in the Salt Lake City area that was holding a curbside drop-off donation event, and thought it could be a good fit in Tremonton as well.
Taking Holmgren’s suggestion and running with it, the pantry held a “Honk n’ Drop” food drive one afternoon last week. People would drive up, honk their horns, and hand their donations to eager volunteers — in this case, local Boy Scouts Ben Hone and Chesney Mitchell. Hone and Mitchell collected the donations and wheeled them inside the pantry to be weighed and added to the stockpile of goods.
Within an hour and a half of this, the facility had collected more than 1,000 pounds of donations.
“The response has been really good,” said Holmgren, who was on site last Tuesday to lend a hand for the event. “I just can’t stand the thought of people going hungry during these times.”
Pantry director Cathy Newman said donations have been up in recent weeks, with contributions coming from individuals, companies, and groups like 4-H and local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards.
The food pantry’s shelves were going bare shortly after the pandemic started shutting things down, but Newman has noticed that giving has rebounded as people have started to adapt to the changes.
“The community has really done good,” she said.
However, with some 40 additional families utilizing the pantry for necessary food and supplies this year, donations will have to keep coming in if the facility is going to be able to keep up with demand.
The pantry typically relies on a couple of annual food drives for the majority of its supplies, but with social distancing precautions throwing a wrench in some of those plans, Holmgren said it’s more important than ever to encourage the spirit of giving at the local level.
“If people are aware (of the need), they’re generous,” she said.