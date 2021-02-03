The new year, 2021, is slowing creeping along. Already, one whole month has passed. January lived up to its reputation of being cold, damp, windy and dark, but lacking in the moisture we so sorely need for summers’ hot onslaught. Hopefully February will make up for it weather-wise.
At least there is a sweet holiday to enjoy in the middle of the month. Unfortunately the stores have already given up on Valentine’s Day and now all is green in preparation of March and St. Patrick’s Day. Good Grief.
The shuffle of who is in which ward in the Brigham City West Stake, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has made it necessary to shuffle many callings. The boundary change in the Corinne First Ward left a vacancy in the Relief Society organization.
With many thanks for the time and effort and love that Molli Holmes, Jeri Reeder, Misty Craner and Monica Bunderson offered to the ladies of their ward, a new presidency was chosen. Kim Davis has become the new Relief Society president in the First Ward with Wendy Williamson and Meg Ferry as counselors and Natalie Ellertson as secretary.
The Second Ward has a new executive secretary, Jed McDermott, as Tom Little was shuffled into the Bear River Ward.
Good luck with all those New Year’s resolutions. It just wasn’t worth the effort to come up with something fun this year as house quarantine is still the norm.