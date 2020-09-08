Bear River Valley Hospital is starting a construction project this weekend that will improve our facility’s function and appearance. This project will involve the front portion of the hospital from the former gift shop to the current registration area. The entire project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, and it will be done in two phases.
Phase one will begin the evening of Friday, Sept. 11, and will focus on the former gift shop area. This area will become the new registration desk.
Phase two will be to remodel the current registration area, which will become the new and improved WorkMed space. This project will also include a smaller effort to convert part of our conference room into storage space.
We hope to keep intrusions to a minimum, and this project should not impact our normal operations. Access for patients and visitors will continue to be available through the main entrance. If you have questions about our visitor policy, please call ahead at (435) 207-4500. We thank you for your patience as we continue to improve our hospital.