Around 40 chalk artists and local art enthusiasts gathered at Midland Square in Tremonton on Saturday, June 20 for a colorful event that is gaining momentum every year in the Utah arts community. The Midland Square Chalk Affair drew contestants not only from the Bear River Valley, but from communities along the Wasatch Front as well. The annual event is helping to further Tremonton’s reputation as an arts community — a reputation that comes with the fact that the city has received a “Best of State” award for public art in each of the past five years, largely due to the many murals that can be seen painted on buildings all over town. Tremonton Recreation Coordinator Zach LeFevre, who also sits on the city’s Arts Council, said the chalk art contest receives more entries each year, and the quality of those entries continues to rise. “It’s getting really hard to pick the winners,” LeFevre said. This year’s theme was “What Does Hope Mean To You?” The theme drew many entries related to the common struggles facing many communities this year, including the coronavirus outbreak and social justice issues. While this year featured many worthy entries, the judges had the difficult tasking of choosing nine winners in five categories: • Children: 1st Place, Aven Grimshaw; Runner-up, Evelyn Ellis • Youth: 1st Place, Bryson Winkler; Runner-up, Loren Pope • Teen: 1st Place, Kaitlyn Hansen; Runner-up, Kennedei Bird • Adult: 1st Place, Camille Grimshaw; Runner-up, Jake Nissalke • People’s Choice: Chelsea Flowers See more works of chalk art from the festival at www.tremontonleader.com
