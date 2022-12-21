Tremonton native Brad Garfield has met plenty of interesting characters in the course of buying, renovating and selling homes.
The humorous and sometimes bizarre interactions he’s had in his house-flipping adventures have inspired him to create a new TV show — but not the kind you might think of at first when you hear the words “house flipping.”
After creating and starring in a pilot episode for his new sitcom, “Brad,” Garfield has been busy working on more episodes, hoping the show will catch on in the decentralized universe of online streaming television.
“My wife and I are always getting hit up about doing something like Chip and Joanna (home-renovation reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines),” Garfield said, “but there’s already 100 of those shows out there. I thought ‘why hasn’t anybody done a sitcom about flipping houses?”
Now, somebody has.
In “Brad,” Garfield stars as a “normal” businessman whose workdays are complicated by a cast of oddball characters including an overzealous home inspector, a disinterested boss, a series of off-the-wall clients, and others who provide ample comedic fodder. His wife Susan also appears, lending a rare voice of reason to the prevailing absurdity.
Garfield reached out to Rob Diamond, an award-winning, Utah-based producer and director, who “loved the idea – a lot of crazy people and I’m the normal one,” Garfield said.
After that meeting, he went home, started writing and brought a few pages back to Diamond.
“He said ‘you need to write the rest of this,’” Garfield said.
With a script in hand and a well-connected producer on board, it was time to find the right actors, which they did with the help of casting director Jeff Johnson.
“We’re very blessed with the people we have,” he said. “We couldn’t have cast it better.”
Filming began last fall, and the pilot episode was unveiled in February of this year, with Garfield renting out an entire movie theater in Sandy and drawing hundreds of people for the premiere.
Garfield, who lives and works in Utah County now but was raised and spent most of his life in Tremonton, has held a variety of jobs over the years. He made a living as a wildlife photographer until the digital revolution turned that business on its head; wrote a book and started a magazine about bears, one of his favorite photography subjects; and helped start a hunting magazine.
He got into real estate after the photography business went south and started flipping houses in Tremonton, “making decent money and having fun.”
Things slowed down when the recession and accompanying housing market crash hit in 2008, but he got back into it a few years later and, realizing that higher-end homes offered more earning potential, expanded beyond the Bear River Valley to the burgeoning market for seven-figure homes in the Provo-Orem area.
“Through this whole process I met some crazy people,” he said, which became the genesis of “Brad” and its tagline: “Flipping Houses Just Got Weird.”
Garfield had some acting experience before “Brad,” including a Super Bowl commercial with musician Post Malone (“I had to carry a beer in my hand. I was hoping my bishop wouldn’t see it,” he jokes).
His biggest role to date was a one-episode appearance on the smash-hit drama “Yellowstone,” in which he plays a horse breeder who takes his own life after his ranch is foreclosed upon, in a scene that was filmed in Spanish Fork not too far from where Garfield lives.
Being part of a major production like “Yellowstone” proved to be a rush. While part of him wishes that role could have lasted longer, Garfield said the experience has helped him now that he’s one of the people in charge of his own production, with more control over the content. Unlike the decidedly R-rated “Yellowstone,” he said “Brad” is appropriate for families and fans of all ages.
“There’s a market for something that’s both clean and funny,” he said. “I really believe that. You can do a show and not have to throw an ‘F-bomb’ in there.”
The pilot episode premiered on YouTube in early October, and Garfield has set up a channel on the site to which short videos related to the show are posted.
One of his dreams for “Brad” is to see it grow to the point that it can attract celebrity cameos.
“I’d like to bring in characters like (‘Napoleon Dynamite’ star) Jon Heder and have him stay in character. Maybe he buys a house or comes and works for me.”
At one point, he said early-1990s music star Vanilla Ice was on board to make an appearance for a gag based on his hit song “Ice Ice Baby,” until the entertainer’s agent got involved and drove up the price well beyond the show’s budget.
Garfield said the evolution of television toward internet-based streaming, where shows can be put before millions, even billions of viewers without the big-network gatekeepers who used to decide what people would watch and when they would watch it, gives shows like “Brad” a potential path to success that didn’t exist before.
“My end goal is hopefully to get a year, a season out there and get the numbers behind it, then maybe one of these bigger networks will approach us,” he said.
But while online streaming opens up new possibilities, he said some foundational truths about the entertainment business still present challenges.
“It’s all who you know,” he said. “I’m hoping it gets in the right hands, somebody picks it up and says ‘let’s blow this up.’”
Meanwhile, two more episodes are currently under way, and Garfield’s real-life job continues to provide plenty of material to drive future episodes. He’s currently renovating a motel in Richfield, and “some funny things have happened there.
“All the characters are based on real experiences,” he said. “All I’ve done is taken real-life personalities and exaggerated them.”
The pilot episode of Brad is available to view for free on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/UlzebXG8NEI, or go to youtube.com and search for “Brad” sitcom.
