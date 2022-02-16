Recently, I was rocking my 17-month-old daughter to sleep in our nursery. She had just started to close her eyes, when I heard my 4-year-old daughter yelling from the top of the stairs, “mom, come wipe my bum!” Just then, my 6-year-old daughter opened the nursery door. She had big, pink headphones on her head (which hinders her ability to know her own voice volume), and when she went to whisper, she ended up yelling “Gracie needs help wiping!”, which of course caused my baby to open her eyes to see what was going on.
Sometimes, it’s hard for me not to want to close my eyes and wish I was somewhere else in that moment or get angry that the perfect storm was created at the wrong time, but I just laughed. I laughed at the fact that this all happened at the wrong time, I laughed at the fact that my 6-year-old can’t control her voice volume when she has headphones on, and I laughed thinking of my 4-year-old screaming “come wipe my bum” from the top of the stairs. I just laughed. Honestly, I was surprised with my reaction. Typically, I get annoyed or overwhelmed when this stuff happens, but I’ve been really focusing on trying to be more present, and I’m happy to report that it seems to be working.
I’m not an expert on this subject, but I thought I’d share some things that have been helping me to be more present lately, in case it’s something that others are craving as well.
Focus on my five senses: When I’m in a moment that I want to “be” in mentally, I focus on my five senses. What do I hear, see, smell, taste, feel? It helps me to block out the noise of the world (and my brain) and just be present.
Go outside: For me, I’m almost always present outside. I love fresh air, sunlight, and the noise of nothing (I live in Thatcher, so you only hear dogs here). Almost any time I’m overwhelmed, or I want to scream, I put shoes and coats on my kids and we head outside, even if it’s just for 10 minutes, it helps me to take a step back and just focus on the present.
Journal it: I purchased the cutest “Flecks of Gold Motherhood Journal” for Christmas. It is a three-year journal to help focus on the golden moments in motherhood. Some days I write down memorable moments or quotes from my kids, and some days I write my favorite things about each of my children.
Just yesterday, I wrote about how after my 4-year-old daughter told me how much she hates every dinner I make, she said, “I only like cheese and candy!” Even though I was annoyed she refuses all dinner, I laughed so hard because it was such a true and ridiculous statement for her. This journal has helped me to search for the good moments throughout the day and to soak them up when they happen.
Print out photos: I print out photos each year to put in a photo album. Something about sitting around the photo album with my daughters, looking at the memories and seeing how much they’ve grown, reminds me that time is fleeting, and we won’t ever get this time back.
Get rid of distractions: With the insane amount of distractions we have in this world: phones, computers, iPad’s, books, podcasts, etc., it’s easy to “check out”, put some headphones in, and “be” somewhere else when we want a break. There are many ways to limit this, but personally I set timers on certain apps that I don’t want to spend too much time on to remind me to live in the moment.
Unfortunately, I’m human and it seems like my memory is getting worse the older I get (probably the lack of sleep). I want to really soak in the moments before they’re gone and they’re just faint memories, and hopefully you can too. In the words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.“