Residents of and visitors to the community of Howell now have a free place to access the internet, courtesy of a multi-million dollar state project to bring wi-fi accessibility to rural areas of Box Elder County.
The Utah Department of Transportation has installed a public wi-fi hotspot in Howell as part of the I-84 fiber initiative to increase internet connectivity and digital access in rural communities.
The hotspot, which is located at the post office at 15970 North 17400 West in Howell, is now ready for public use. The public can utilize the hotspot inside and in the parking lot area.
Two additional hotspots in Box Elder County, located at the UDOT maintenance stations in Bothwell (8769 W. 12000 North) and Snowville (28525 W. 25600 North), will be active and ready for the public in the coming month with publicly accessible wi-fi in the parking areas.
UDOT is in the final stages of installing a 42-mile fiber conduit system along I-84 in Box Elder County to increase internet connectivity for communities and to enhance mobility and safety on Utah’s highways.
Utah legislators allocated $8 million in CARES Act funding to UDOT to support the building of roadway fiber optic infrastructure, which will provide broadband connectivity in rural communities in Box Elder County for critical needs, including telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting.
HOW TO CONNECT:
To connect to the secure public Wi-Fi hotspot in Howell:
1. Open your wireless settings.
2. Using your Wi-Fi-enabled device, connect to the Beehive Broadband Public Wi-Fi and launch your browser. The browser will redirect you to the Terms and Agreements page.
4. Click “Accept” on the Terms and Agreements. You are now connected to the hotspot and free to browse the internet.