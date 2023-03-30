Three people are dead as the result of a traffic accident on I-15 after a semi truck failed to slow down while approaching the scene of a previous crash.
On Monday, March 27 at about noon, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes at milepost 352. A preliminary investigation showed traffic was slow in the area due to crews clearing a jackknifed semi two miles north from a crash earlier that morning.
For an unknown reason, a Volvo semi truck pulling a single trailer failed to recognize the slower traffic and struck the back of a Ford passenger car that was traveling ahead of it. The Ford passenger car was sent into a Nissan van that went off the left side of the road.
The Ford continued and crashed into the trailer of the semi that initially hit the car. The initial semi continued north and crashed into the rear of a Freightliner semi that was pulling double trailers. The impact from that crash pushed the trailer of the Freightliner into the next lane, where it struck another Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer.
The male driver and female passenger of the Ford, as well as the driver of the Volvo semi all died as a result of the crash. All other injuries were minor and did not require transport.
I-15 northbound was blocked for over five hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was diverted onto US 89 during the closure, and major delays were reported in the area.
Authorities identified the deceased as Bogdan Jutrznia, 63, of Burlington, Ontario, Canada (Volvo semi driver); Lewis H. Tarrant, 76, of Seattle, Washington (Ford V-Max driver); and Eileen C. Riordan, 72, of Seattle (Ford V-Max passenger).
