Three people are dead as the result of a traffic accident on I-15 after a semi truck failed to slow down while approaching the scene of a previous crash.

On Monday, March 27 at about noon, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes at milepost 352. A preliminary investigation showed traffic was slow in the area due to crews clearing a jackknifed semi two miles north from a crash earlier that morning.


