A freeway reconstruction project that has begun on Interstate 84 between Tremonton and Howell will restrict traffic through the area until sometime in November.
The Utah Department of Transportation last week started on an $8 million project to improve safety and extend the life of the freeway by removing and replacing old and damaged concrete panels, updating road signage and installing crash barriers along an approximately 15-mile stretch.
While the work is going on, traffic on I-84 will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Crews will work in 5-mile segments, actively working between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays. The regular speed limit will be reduced from 80 miles per hour to 70 miles per hour, and wide loads will be restricted to 12 feet or less. All on- and off-ramps are scheduled to remain open throughout the project, which has a tentative completion date of late November.
As a major artery in and out of Utah, the stretch of freeway sees a lot of commercial traffic. UDOT traffic count statistics show that as many as 20,000 freight trucks utilize the county’s three major highways every day, in addition to as many as 70,000 passenger vehicles.
UDOT has several other projects coming up in Box Elder County. State Route 102, also known as Main Street in Tremonton, is currently under study for improvements including bicycle lanes, expanded on-street parking, improved crosswalks and other features to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly.
Another project would add climbing lanes for slow-moving freight trucks along uphill stretches of I-84, and a project to improve the road surface from Snowville to the Idaho border is also in the works.
UDOT is also planning an overhaul to the I-15 interchange at State Route 13 in Corinne that will widen the interchange and extend the southbound on-ramp to accommodate increased traffic.