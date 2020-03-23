The commons area at Bear River High School is normally bustling with activity at noon on a weekday, but last Friday, only a handful of students and teachers could be found.
Instead of a busy lunchtime crowd, the commons area has long tables spread out with materials for various courses that students can come pick up while the school keeps its doors open in the mornings. Junior Nicolas Poen was there to pick up a packet for his classwork, which he has been doing at home and online to try to keep up with the curriculum and maintain some sense of normalcy. He didn’t seem too worried.
“It’s been fine,” Poen said. “I think everybody feels a little safer staying home, but it’s probably boring for the teachers with no classes to teach.”
Janette Tomkinson, who teaches financial literacy at the high school and Chinese at nearby Bear River Middle School, was glad she already had her course materials up online through a learning management system, but said trying to teach while schools are in a soft closure has been “a big, huge learning curve.
“The kids are really stepping up. I’ve been impressed,” Tomkinson said of her students’ efforts to keep up with their courses. “It’s lonely without the students. We miss them a lot.”
BRHS Vice Principal Clay Chournos said teachers are “trying to help out every kid right now.
“The teachers are putting themselves out there, and going above and beyond the call of duty,” Chournos said. “On the flipside I think the kids have been extremely resilient, trying to do a hard thing without having much time to think about it.”
As in communities across the nation and world, Tremonton is feeling the effects of safety measures put into place in response to the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. The impacts are wide-ranging, affecting nearly every aspect of everyday life. Per a state order, local restaurants have closed their dining rooms and are relying on take-out and drive-through business to keep things going.
Last week, the Tremonton City Council decided it was time to close the city library and senior center. Both facilities are still holding limited operations, but keeping their doors locked to the public.
The Bear River Valley Senior Center continues to make home deliveries through meals on wheels, and is offering curbside pickup for those who want to come get food that is prepared daily.
Director Jenny Christensen said the center is trying hard to keep up, but has been having difficulty getting the right ingredients to stick to its menu — especially fresh produce, due to demand on local grocery stores and disruptions to supply chains.
Christensen said the closure is hard on the seniors who are used to going there to socialize, but they’re finding little ways to lessen the loneliness, such as talking to each other from a distance when they pull into the parking lot to pick up food.
“It’s nice to see the joy on their faces when they see someone they know pull up next to them,” she said.
The library has also stopped letting the public inside, but Librarian Sandra Dilley said people can still call to check out books, “and we’ll bag them up and hand them out the door.”
Similar measures have been taken in Garland, where the library is closed and city operations have been scaled back to mostly include essential services.
The Tremonton Food Pantry remains open during its regular Monday and Tuesday afternoon hours, but the shelves are becoming increasingly bear as people hunker down, Director Cathy Newman said.
“We’ll stay open until we run out of food or things get worse,” Newman said.
A statewide food drive that normally supplies the pantry for up to nine months was recently postponed until further notice. Newman said that food drive will happen, “but it’s just a matter of when.”
In the meantime, she said she is having to ration the amount of food each family gets when they visit, to spread what is available as wide as possible in the community.
Tremonton City offices are operating under normal hours, but the city’s justice court was restricted only to video appearances as of Monday, said Linsey Nessen, city recorder and human resources manager.
Police, fire and first responder services have to go on regardless of the circumstances. Tremonton/Garland Police Chief Kurt Fertig said his department is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, but the nature of the work is such that sometimes social distancing just isn’t possible.
“We’re wearing the protective equipment when we can, especially on medical calls,” Fertig said. “We’re doing everything we can to prevent the spread and protect our officers so they’re able to respond to calls and serve the citizens.”
Safety guidelines advising against congregations of 10 or more people are also making it difficult, if not impossible, for public safety agencies to hold regular training exercises, he said.
At Bear River Valley Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare implemented new protocols for patient visits on Friday.
All visitors will be screened before entering the hospital, and only those who meet the criteria for virus testing will be allowed to enter. The emergency room remains open 24/7. The rules for Intermountain’s clinics and Instacare facilities are slightly different — only one guest is allowed with each visitor, and no guests with signs of respiratory illness will be allowed inside.
Drive-though testing for the virus is available with the approval of a health care provider at the Tremonton hospital, as well as Logan Regional Hospital. Call the COVID-19 hotline at (844) 442-5224, or access the Intermountain Connect Care app, before going to the hospital. For severe symptoms, visit the Emergency Department or call 9-1-1. More information can be found here: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/
The county fairgrounds is essentially closed and has been for the past two weeks, as the fairgrounds is adhering to the rule of no gatherings of 10 or more people, Manager Jan Rhodes said.
At the high school, Chournos said the most frustrating thing is not knowing when classes might be able to return to normal.
“There’s just so many unknowns right now. It’s hard on everybody,” he said. “We’re just in a holding pattern.
With all athletic events postponed or canceled, the school’s sports teams are in a similar situation.
I feel terrible for our student athletes and coaches, especially our seniors and I am trying to stay optimistically hopeful that we can get going soon,” BRHS Athletic Director Van Park wrote in an email. “I love these students and coaches at Bear River and can’t begin to imagine the emotions they are feeling, but we have to have faith that the experts are doing those things that are best for the health of our students, community, state and country.”
In the meantime, the local community is hanging on and trying to weather the storm, making sure that essential services remain available to people.
“Who knows what will happen,” Fertig said. “I hope we will get over the hump soon, and be able to get back to the lives we know.”