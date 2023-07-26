Spencer Dow colsig

Spencer Dow

Edward Jones financial advisor

Tremonton

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When you retire, you hope that you’ll be able to anticipate the events that could cause you financial challenges down the road. For one thing, most retirees are probably aware that, even if they remain healthy, their health care costs may rise, even if they’re covered by Medicare or Medicare Advantage. But there’s another potential risk that can sneak up on retirees: inflation.

However, once they reach retirement, retirees are all too aware of the effects of rising prices. In fact, 63% of retirees think the biggest financial shock in retirement is inflation and the rising cost of living, according to a recent survey by Age Wave and Edward Jones.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.