Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A heartfelt Thank You to our Box Elder County leaders, organizers and workers for the wonderful fair and rodeo.

We as a people have long needed something to bring us out of this seemingly multiple-years’ long stupor of political savagery and the Covid-19 pandemic roller coaster ride. For me, and probably many others, this annual event was the perfect venue at the perfect time for a booster shot of patriotism, and it was wonderful to see the massive turnout. I worked at the Lions Club hamburger stand at the rodeo and made a point of going to the stands for the opening ceremony.

It brought tears to my eyes and electricity to my soul to hear a beautiful prayer for our great nation, followed by a splendid rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. Every person was standing, every hat in one hand, with the other hand over a heart. Judging from the uproar at the end of the song, I was not alone in my feelings. For too long, too many of us have been subjected to the political tirades of a few who hate this country and everything that is good and decent.

Having lived in several underdeveloped countries in my long foreign service career, I have observed one consistency in the hopes of those beleaguered people: a desire for a better life in the United States. These people line up day after day around the block of the U.S. Embassy in the almost impossible hope of receiving a visa to enter the USA. My question to the haters of this nation is this: Why don’t you trade places with them?

God Bless America and The Constitution of the United States of America

Michael Bowcutt

Tremonton

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you