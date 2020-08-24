Due to a decrease in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, rate of positive tests, and number of hospitalizations across service areas, all Intermountain Healthcare facilities in Utah and Idaho have eased visitor restrictions as of Friday, August 21.
“The support and presence of families and loved ones is important and we’re proud of Utah’s collective response to the pandemic. These changes are dependent upon the continued downward trend of COVID-19 spread and impact in our communities. The safety of patients, caregivers, and our communities remains our first priority,” said Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive physician for Intermountain.
To enter an Intermountain hospital, physician’s office, lab, or clinic, visitors must still be in good health, complete a screening (not a COVID-19 test) at the hospital entrance, wear face coverings, wash hands or use alcohol sanitizer, and maintain social distance from others while inside the facility.
Following are the updated guidelines for Intermountain hospitals and emergency cepartments (for visitors of patients who aren’t COVID-19 positive or aren’t suspected to be positive):
• Patients over 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one visitor at a time.
• Patients under 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors at a time, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time if treatment is occurring in an intensive care area.
• As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.
• Visitors who have cognitive or physical needs and require support to safely arrive at their destination may be allowed help from one companion to enter the facility. Please speak with the front desk upon arrival about specific circumstances.
For visitors of hospital patients who are COVID-19 positive (or are suspected to be positive), no visitors will be allowed, except under the following circumstances:
• Patients under 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time.
• Patients who need an adult to keep them safe may have a maximum of one healthy designated visitor throughout their stay.
• Mothers in labor who are COVID-19 positive may have a maximum of one designated visitor throughout their stay.
• For COVID-19 patients at end of life, up to four total designated visitors will be allowed while in the hospital, two at a time in the patient room. These visitors must be over the age of 12 and must wear specific protective equipment.
• As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.
• A “designated visitor” for these COVID-19 positive patients may not switch with other individuals through the course of a hospital stay. For example, if a patient under 18 years old designated their mother and father as visitors, the father may not switch with a grandparent. Any exceptions to these hospital and emergency room guidelines will require approval through the hospital and medical leadership at the facility.
• Intermountain Clinics and InstaCares: All patients may have a maximum of one person accompany then to an appointment.
“Although there are still limitations on the number and type of visitors to our hospitals and emergency departments, we understand that communicating with loved ones and friends is still an important part of a patient’s healing,” said Sue Robel, Intermountain’s chief nursing executive.
Patients are encouraged to communicate electronically or by phone with loved ones and friends. If patients want to visit loved ones virtually but lack a device, the care team can provide assistance.
“We will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust our visitor guidelines as appropriate to keep our patients, visitors, and caregivers safe,” said Dr. Briesacher.
For the most up-to-date visitor guidelines at all Intermountain Healthcare facilities, please visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/visitors