Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, updated visitor guidelines will take effect at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and clinics in Utah and Idaho. The new guidelines are as follows:
Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals
If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
No hospital visitors will be allowed except in the following circumstances:
Two visitors allowed only for:
Obstetric patients — one partner, one birth support person
Well-Baby patients — may have both parents present
End-of-life patients
One visitor allowed only for:
Minors under age 18 — one visitor or guardian per day.
Patients with disruptive behaviors or altered mental status (where caregiver provides safety/information).
Patients undergoing surgery or procedures — one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as reasonable after the procedure.
Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology department, or visiting the Emergency Department.
Patients at admission and discharge.
No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter a hospital except to seek care for themselves.
No visitors allowed to patients who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.
Intermountain Clinics and InstaCares
If you are sick, do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
One guest of any age may accompany a patient.
There will be no guests of patients allowed who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.
“While this change may create challenging situations for some people, it is a necessary and appropriate step given the anticipated growth in the number of Utah cases of COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time that we’re working to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and community,” said Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive for Intermountain Healthcare.
“We are so grateful with the community response and for their support as we scale back services that can be delayed to adhere to avoidable social distancing,” said Bear River Valley Hospital Administrator Brandon Vonk. “These are extremely tough decisions to make, but we know that the benefits outweigh the risks, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this situation together. Our team at Bear River Valley is prepared to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”