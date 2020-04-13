To help keep patients, caregivers, and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain Healthcare has implemented more restrictive visitor guidelines at its hospitals, clinics, and InstaCare locations effective Friday, April 10.
“While this change may create challenging situations for some people, it is a necessary and appropriate step given the anticipated growth in the number of cases of COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time that we’re working to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and community,” said Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive for Intermountain.
The updated restrictions mean those coming to an Intermountain facility will be screened before entering. This includes a temperature and symptom check. No visitor displaying symptoms of illness or who is suspected of COVID-19 or who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the facility.
“We know being physically apart is difficult for patients and their families and friends — particularly during a hospital stay when having loved ones near gives patients comfort and peace. We recognize the significant sacrifice families and friends are making to support the visitor guidelines. We encourage people to be creative with phones and iPads and stay connected through technology with their loved ones,” said Dr. Briesacher.
Specifically, Intermountain Hospitals will not allow visitors, except for the following exceptions:
• End-of-life patients may have two total designated visitors while in the hospital. These two designated visitors may not switch with other individuals.
• Obstetric patients may have only one designated visitor for their entire hospital stay. A doula counts as a visitor. A surrogate child’s adopting or biologic parent counts as a visitor.
• Healthy newborn patients may have both parents as visitors.
• Patients who are younger than 18 may have one visitor/guardian per 24 hours. However, there can be no more than two people designated as visitors/guardians throughout the entire hospital stay. This policy also applies to newborn intensive care (NICU) patients and to cancer patients younger than 18.
• Patients who require assistance from another adult to stay safe may have one designated visitor who may stay with the patient in the facility throughout their stay if they are contributing to the patient’s well-being. Such visitation will be determined and monitored by the patient’s care team.
In addition to these limited circumstances, all visitors must be 18 or older. Visitors cannot visit adult cancer patients or those undergoing chemotherapy or transplant treatments because of the immunocompromised status of these patients.
Visitors (and all others entering Intermountain facilities) must wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer upon entering and leaving rooms and facilities to help prevent the spread of viruses.
For safety reasons, patients coming to clinics and InstaCare locations are asked to come alone, unless they are a minor or need assistance from another adult to stay safe. Visitors with symptoms of illness will not be allowed into these facilities.
The most up-to-date visitor restrictions will be reflected online at Intermountainhealthcare.org