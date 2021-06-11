As new cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Utah and vaccinations increase, Intermountain Healthcare is adjusting and simplifying visitation policies for visitors and loved ones accompanying patients at Intermountain hospitals, clinics, and physician offices, effective June 15.
The updated Intermountain visitation policy includes:
• Two visitors at a time will be allowed at the hospital bedside in most situations, including postpartum care. Some Intermountain hospital units will still have additional restrictions, shared on admission, such as intensive care units for adults or units for children or newborns.
• Children age 12 years and older will be allowed as hospital visitors.
• All visitors will still need to wear a face mask, which can be provided by the facility, and sanitize their hands per instructions given by hospital caregivers.
• Visitors for COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 hospital patients will be allowed, regardless of vaccination or immunity status, but will need to wear personal protective equipment provided by hospital staff.
• There is no longer a general limit on the number of hospital visitors for patients who are at end-of-life. The local hospital/clinic will manage the number of visitors based on safety for the patient, visitors, and/or ability of caregivers to provide patient care.
• There is no longer a limit on the number of people who can accompany patients to Intermountain clinics or Primary Children’s Hospital outpatient clinics.
For more information please visit intermountainhealthcare.org, where visitor guidelines will be updated on June 15: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/health-wellness-promotion/pandemics/covid/visitor-guidelines