Iris Lee, of Fielding, celebrated her 90th birthday with three of her kids: Lloyd (Tam), Dixie and Terry; and Jeff (Julie) called her from their mission in Nauvoo. Her great grandkids Jessica and Brandee, and great grandson Thad, also came to see her.
She was born in Plymouth, Utah on Nov. 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. Her most enjoyable was being an officiator in the Logan LDS Temple for six years.
She was a custodian at the Fielding grade school for over 30 years when she retired from there. She was a great seamstress — she would find a dress she liked, sketch it down on a paper and go home and sew it. She loved being out in her flower beds and doing lots of crafts, but her favorite thing to do is watch sports on TV. She can’t get enough of her Utah Jazz.
She has six children: Lloyd (Tam), Jeff (Julie), Doug (deceased), Dixie, Terry and Cindy (deceased). She has 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. The highlight of her life is her family and all the good times they have when they get together.