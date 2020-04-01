Being isolated is good — for a while. Then one wonders what others are doing and can I join in? Working the yard is good — for a while. After your unused muscles start to complain and those weeds keep multiplying, it ain’t so fun either.
The little calves are darling as they cavort around their moms — for a while. TV has not much to offer except coronavirus updates. Not fun either. Going into town is not as fun as it used to be as you try not to inhale around others (too bad we no longer have Sears and Roebuck catalogs).
And if all this is not enough to wreck your day, an earthquake shows up and it rains on the just-applied weed control.
The recent Corinne City Council meeting was well attended, but due to the virus, the next meeting may be via computer. Again, not near as much fun. Citizens were anxious to know why the city is contemplating hiring full-time firefighters, as the present team is well trained and adequate as compared to other area firefighter units.
Mayor Brett Merkley explained that the city does maintain an excellent firefighting team, but as it is made up of volunteers some calls cannot be answered during the day as volunteers are at work. Calls, especially medical calls, are increasing and volunteer firefighters cannot continue to miss work, putting their employer strapped for workers. If a unit drops too many calls, they can be penalized by the state and possible loss of license.
Citizens asked if fees or taxes would be raised to pay for new employees. Eventually, replied the mayor, but the decision is months away and public hearings will be held. Improvements to the water/sewer systems may also eventually need an increase in property tax of approximately 37 percent of the property tax allocated to Corinne by the county, he continued, not 37 percent of the entire individual property tax amount. This action will take months of preparation, and the public hearings will take place at that time also.
Sheriff Deputy Braegger reported that the speed test on the Corinne Cutoff road indicated 26 percent of the drivers were 10 miles over the posted speed limit. The fastest speed recorded was 65 miles per hour. These results are similar to earlier testing. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell felt the stop signs were working and drivers were slowing down.
Caldwell reported she had been in contact with UDOT about their plans to put a turn lane/passing lane in Corinne proper. UDOT did not show an interest as there have been no reported accidents or accident studies along that road indicating a need for traffic improvement plans.
Although this “soft shutdown” from school will continue through April, Century School is still advertising Getting to Know You for up and coming kindergarten students on April 15. Please bring birth certificates, social security numbers and proof of immunization.